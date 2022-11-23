Women’s Champions League, Juventus and Roma against Arsenal and Wolfsburg

Football fans these days turn their gaze towards the Qatar where are you playing i World Cup 2022. But Europe is not without emotions for those who love to see the ball roll around the green rectangle. It’s week of Champions League for women, with two Italian teams involved: Juventus And Rome. Super Home Challenge vs.arsenal for the black and white girls, while the yellow and red team hosts the Wolfsburg. Two very delicate matches, a fundamental junction for the passage of the round: the Juve they are second in their group with 4 points (following Arsenal who have won both games so far), ahead of Lyon (one point) and Zurich (nil). For Rome first place just on par with Wolfsburg with full points, while Slavia Prague and St Polten are firm with two defeats.

Women’s Champions League, Juventus and Rome on Dazn

The matches can be followed on Dazn (transmitted exclusively together with YouTube): not only Men’s Serie A (7 exclusive games and 3 together with Sky) for the online platform that has i tv rights to transmit the UEFA Women’s Champions League until 2025. Dazn and women’s football: a love that goes beyond the top club football competition: agreements have been made to enhance other competitions such as the English Football Association (FA) Barclays Women’s Super League and the FA Cup, the Spanish Finetwork Liga F, the WE League in Japan and a new deal with the Frauen-Bundesliga in Germany.

Let’s see this day’s analysis of Champions League (and not only) in the Affaritaliani.it interview under the voice of Dazn (in the technical commentary) Martha Dearestformer midfielder of Inter And Milanchampion of Italy with Verona And Florentine and former soccer player Italian national team from 2009 to 2017.

Women’s Champions League, “Juventus and Roma: quarter-final mission”. The interview with Mara Carissimi

While the men’s World Cup is in Qatar, it’s Champions League night for women’s football. Juventus Women at the Arsenal exam. Which Gunners players should the Montemurro girls fear the most?

Arsenal don’t arrive in the best of conditions, they have some important defections including Mead, one of their most dangerous players and elected best player of the last European Championship. It is always an excellent team with a broad and quality collective, which can offer more solutions.



And what are the pitfalls of Wolsfburg going onto the Roma field?

Wolfsburg are a solid and compact team, very physically fit and boast a lot of experience in the Champions League.

Juventus-Arsenal and Roma-Wolsfburg can you give us a dry forecast: results and goalscorers?

I never make predictions. Juve and Roma don’t start as favourites, but they have already shown that they can measure up to more famous opponents in direct matches. And both teams will be able to count on a group of enthusiasts and supporters that can make the difference.

What are the goals of Roma and Juventus on the Champions League path?

They have two different paths. On the one hand, Roma are in their first experience in the Champions League and started in the fourth pot. Reaching the group stage is already a goal achieved. However, the draw was certainly benevolent, and therefore now he can try, also thanks to his first two victories, to reach the quarter-finals. Juventus made a good run last season reaching the quarterfinals, so the goal is to at least repeat what they did last year.

At a time when attention is growing towards women’s football, what is the role of broadcasters in giving attention to these competitions?

Is critical. Women’s football is evolving rapidly and exponentially. The numbers of members are growing rapidly in all countries and the competitions are increasingly exciting. Broadcasters allow women’s football to reach everyone and make more and more people passionate about it. In this context, I think DAZN has an important role: it has acquired the rights to the Champions League and the major European leagues, effectively supporting the diffusion and visibility of women’s football.

