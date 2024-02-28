Juventus, blow to the ankle for Chiesa

More problems for Federico Chiesa. The Juventus striker took a knock during training this morning. The 26-year-old, former Fiorentina player, was hit on the right ankle by Alex Sandro. Chiesa left the pitch as a precaution and was treated by the Juventus medical staff.

The severity of the blow will be assessed in the next few days and whether he will be available for Sunday's match at the 'Maradona' against Napoli, where coach Massimiliano Allegri will not be able to count on Adrien Rabiot and Weston McKennie.

Juventus, bookies deny Giuntoli, Allegri at risk and Thiago Motta advances at high altitude

“We want to keep Allegri”. Despite Cristiano Giuntoli's words on the eve of Juventus-Frosinone, the bookies do not believe in the confirmation of the Juventus coach, who on Sunday with Rugani's last-gasp goal ended a negative streak that had started for four Sisal experts see the arrival of Thiago Motta – man of the moment with his Bologna, given in the Champions League at 3.50 on Planetwin365 – on the bench of the Turin club in the place of the Livornese at 1.85 , in the hunt for a championship that has been missing since 2020. Precisely in reference to the championship, on Snai the candidacy of Antonio Conte, former coach of the Vecchia Signora capable of winning three titles in as many seasons between 2011 and 2014. Further away in quota are Roberto De Zerbi, given at 7.50, Xabi Alonso, still unbeaten with his Bayer Leverkusen, offered at 12 and above all Zinedine Zidane, who has not closed the doors to a future in Italy, at 20.