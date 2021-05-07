Zinedine Zidane and Juventus will meet again. It is a matter of time and the defeat of Real Madrid with Chelsea has rekindled the rumors about the French in Italy. Today ‘Tuttosport’, a medium very close to Vecchia Signora, dedicated its cover to the matter, speaking of ‘fatal attraction’.

According to the newspaper, the Frenchman has once again been one of the most serious options to relieve Andrea Pirlo, who will leave whatever happens in these last weeks of competition. Andrea Agnelli has been dreaming of Zizou for years, already tried it in 2019 and will do it again. In Turin they underline all the coach’s evasions about his future and remember the clause that allows him to free himself from the white club, with which he has a contract until 2022. Of course, if Zidane wants to go to Turin, he must forget his galactic salary (12 million plus 3 in variables): Juve could offer him little more than half.

With him, the team believes that another winning stage can begin and knows that living with Cristiano, who has been looking for a way out for months, would be much calmer and more exciting. The alternative for the bianconeri is the return of Max Allegri, which sounds for Inter (Conte has not made it clear if he stays or not) and ‘Tuttosport’ is linking right back to Madrid. Florentino Pérez, as the Italian recognized several times, already looked for him in 2018, but the one from Livorno wanted to respect the commitment he had with Juve.

The Turinese, for their part, are also thinking about Rino Gattuso, who will leave Naples at the end of this course due to his irrecoverable relationship with President Aurelio De Laurentiis. The agent of ‘Ringhio’ is Jorge Mendes, who in the Bianconera headquarters is a friend …