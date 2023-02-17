Juventus, Allegri live on TV (on Sky): “I’m tired of hearing these ca… what are you talking about”

Massimiliano Allegri gets angry on live TV on Sky after Juventus-Nantes 1-1 in the Europa League (with the referee denying a sensational penalty to the bianconeri, here’s the slow motion). “I don’t want Juve to draw 1-0 if you don’t drive me crazy. I’m tired of hearing these ca… what are you saying?” the words of “Mister Juve”. Who explains: “What I say is that if we put the ball to sleep it’s not good. But I don’t want the team to win 1-0, I’ve never wanted it, it’s a commonplace that is now being said, they are inaccurate things”.

Massimiliano Allegri claims: “From Milan to Juventus, my teams have always finished first in defense and second in attack, have always scored 70-80 goals: you can’t escape from the data, the wind carries away the talk. If you want I always say yes so I agree with you, but I can’t hear that my teams want 1-0. You chat about nothing, I about numbers”

