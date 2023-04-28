Juventus-Allegri, the shadow of Igor Tudor

The marriage between Max Allegri and Juventus Could it be closed in the summer?

There are no signs of breaking up from the Juventus club and the contract valid for another two years (until 2025) worth 7.5 million per season it does not suggest exemption prospects. “Divorce only with a consensual agreement or the irruption of other companies,” writes Tuttosport.

But in the event of a separation who for a possible after Allegri to start again next season? The hottest name is that of Igor Tudor.

Tudor what season in Marseille. And his past at Juventus …

Summer at the helm of theOlympique Marseille (second in Ligue 1 behind only the very rich PSG, which he also kicked out of the national cup) did not go unnoticed: the former defender – 174 games with the Juventus shirt – is an ideal profile.

Tudor knows the environment well (was also assistant coach in 2020/2021)gave the French club an interesting play (high pressing and 4-2-3-1), Juventus fans like it (to the point that in the past few hours the name of Tudor has been trending on Twitter) and it would certainly be easier to bring to Turin compared to glamorous but expensive solutions (from Antonio Conte to Zidane, passing through De Zerbi who has a multi-year contract and a rich release clause with Brighton).

So go ahead with Allegri at Juventus, but watch out for Tudor…

Read also

Inter-Juventus, Allegri furious against the Nerazzurri: ‘You are one of the m… You will finish sixth’

Inter-Juventus. Bonucci yells at Allegri, the cameras pinch the reaction. What happened

Subscribe to the newsletter

