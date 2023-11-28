Juventus-Allegri divorce at the end of the season? The rumors about Max’s farewell

Massimiliano Allegri is working very well at the start of the season. His Juventus are second in the table following Inter – on the pitch on Sunday they demonstrated that they are at the same level as their rivals – and they are a solid, confident team, with a bunker defense (8 conceded in 13 games). To be honest, Max also produced a masterpiece last year, when on the pitch he led the team to Champions League qualification amidst a million difficulties). Yet there are no certainties as to whether he could be Juve’s coach in 2024/2025 as well. Even though, among other things, there is still one year left on the contract.



While rumors about the possible return of Antonio Conte are again swirling in Turin, according to Corsport it is Allegri himself who is “meditating a sensational farewell”. A “separation that could take place in June”

And according to the director Ivan Zazzaroni, in Pressing, “I think even the walls know that Conte wants to return to Juventus, that that is the club he likes. He rejected Napoli because he has completely different ideas. As for Allegri, he wants to leave at the end of the season”

“There are no conditions for him to stay, he will take the money he has to get and leave. It’s normal like this, he belongs to another Juventus that no longer exists. He’s probably a little disoriented by what’s happening today. If Allegri were to arrive in the top four or even do something more, I think this would fuel the post regrets. But it is a secondary problem, we will see what will happen – Zazzaroni’s words during the Mesiaset program – Allegri struggles to find himself in a different Juventus. Then in football many things may not happen, but today I had to bet I would make a very significant figure on his farewell at the end of the year. Does he resign? There are many ways to go, he still has one year left on his contract.”

And, again Ivan Zazzaroni, in recent days, had made it known that if Allegri remained at Juventus beyond June 30, Juventus would have to extend his contract which expires 12 months later.

Allegri in Saudi Arabia if he leaves Juventus? The Arabian Nights offer for Max

But in the event of farewell to Juve, what would Massimiliano Allegri do? The Arab sirens sound for him. The Saudis “are ready to cover him with gold to take him to Jeddah, where reigning champion Benzema’s Al-Ittihad is 13 points away from the top occupied by Al-Hilal, or to Riyadh’s Al-Nassr to coach new Ronaldo, who dotes on him. But Max can also sit still for a year, reflect and evaluate. Reminding others and himself that the world has changed. And with it the wind.”

