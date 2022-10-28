Juventus, Allegri under examination

Max Allegri after the defeat on the field of Maccabi Haifa had been publicly confirmed by Andrea Agnelli until the end of the season on the bench of the Juventus. In the league the bianconeri seem to have reversed the course in recent weeks (even if Naples and Milan are far away and at the moment the maximum of dreams seems to be a difficult qualification to the next Champions League), while the bad defeat with the Benfica erased the remaining hopes of round of 16 in the highest European club football competition. In the next five gamesbefore the stop for i Qatar 2022 World Cup, Merry and Juve will have to give important signals. Four matches are in the league, against Lecce (away), Inter (home), Verona (away) e Lazio (home) in the league. While the challenge against the Paris Saint-Germain it is essential to defend third place, which would mean passing in Europa League.

Juventus, Antonio Conte returns to Allegri’s place?

Juventus and Antonio Conte? In the last few hours, rumors have circulated about his return to Turin. It was already talked about a couple of summers ago, but then Agnelli aimed at another excellent return: that of Max Allegri. Now here are the rumors about the Salento coach again on the Juventus bench. In the past few hours, Conte has extinguished the rumors (“Talking about Juve is a lack of respect for me and for Allegri” his words a few days ago “). a contract expiring at the end of the year. Paratici would like to keep it in London and extend the marriage with Spurs, but if Juventus called …

Juventus, Antonio Conte? Beware of Luis Enrique

Also pay attention to the name of Luis Enrique at Juventus. The Spanish coach will lead Spain in the next World Cup scheduled in Qatar. At the end of the competition he will decide whether to continue with the Red Furies or to leave. In the second case the Juventus suggestion would grow: the Catalan media in these hours are comparing the former coach of Rome and Barcelona to Juve. But also beware of other tracks: Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid (Simeone eliminated in the Champions League group) and Barcelona, ​​where Xavi’s position would not be so sure after the heavy defeat against Real Madrid in the Spanish league and with the knockout in the Champions League. (group that saw the Blaugrana eliminated by Bayern and Inter). Returning to Juventus, at the moment the candidacies of Zidane (who could take over the French national team after the World Cup by receiving the baton from Deschamps) and Tomas Tuchel (the former Chelsea, however, is also approached to the Barcelona bench).

