One step away from Juventus-Weah Jr: close agreement with Lille for George’s son

Timothy Weah, son of the great George, is very close to Juventus. There is a general agreement on his engagement and he should be Cuadrado’s heir on the black and white right wing. Now Juve (which in the past few hours has formalized the redemption of Arek Milik) will have to find an agreement with Lille: considering that the US international (born in 2000) expires in 2024 and risks losing him to zero in a few months, the white smoke should arrive. The French club paid him 10 million, asking for 15, but at 12 you can find the balance between the partiesperhaps with some formula such as a loan with an obligation to buy (and extending the player’s contract beyond the natural expiry to favor this type of transfer). So a Weah at Juventus. King Leone George was a glory of Milan in the 90s (winning two championships as driver). “I’ve always been a Juventino. I hope to see Timothy play in Italy one day. I fell in love with Juve with Platini. Monaco is my first family and Milan my second,” Big George said in recent days.

Allegri-Juventus together: Magnanelli joins Max’s staff

In the past few hours a tweet by Maurizio Pistocchi on Massimiliano Allegri’s farewell to Juventus already this summer he reopened the rumors about a change on the bench (Tudor heir to Max?). At the moment, however, the hypothesis does not seem to take off: the black and white club has chosen to go ahead with the coach from Livorno (who boasts another two-year contract at around 7.5 million net per season) and it doesn’t seem that the coach has had any second thoughts about the offers (from a thousand and one nights) that have recently arrived for him from Saudi Arabia (where they are getting serious and bringing several stars of world football into their league, Cristiano Ronaldo was only the forerunner).

Net of twists, therefore forward in the Allegri-Juventus marriage. Among other things, it is closing right now the inclusion of Francesco Magnanelli (former Sassuolo midfielder and under Max’s orders in the 2007/2008 season) in the Juventus technical staff. “There was a discussion with Allegri and I’m thinking about it. All with the utmost transparency and serenity towards Sassuolo. It would certainly be a good opportunity for me, I want to think about it carefully even if he will have to give an answer shortly”, he had said Magnanelli himself in the last few hours to the Gazzetta di Modena.

Juventus-UEFA, possible withdrawal from the Conference League

Juventus would be negotiating with UEFA after the penalty suffered this year in Serie A. A delegation made up of lawyers and managers went from Turin to Nyon to work on an agreement. The Juventus club would be willing to give up on the next Conference League to close the story once and for all even in Europe (where a file had been opened). Tuttosport reveals it.

