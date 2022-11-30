Juventus, Max Allegri at the Marche Polytechnic University

From the bench to the university chair to explain how to work as a team to achieve goals, on the pitch as in an oncological ward: theMarche Polytechnic University in fact, he called the coach Max Allegri for seminar teaching “Team working and communication of victories and defeats” of the master course in “Communicating cancer, medicine and health”. Thursday 1 December, from 11 to 13, the coach of Juventus he will bring his experience as a coach to the classroom, to convey to the students (all already graduates) the importance of teamwork and to underline the similarities between managing a sports team and a medical team. The lesson will be streamed on the Facebook profile of Comunicare il cancer, the first portal entirely dedicated to the new languages ​​in the fight against cancer promoted by Rossana Berardi and Mauro Boldrini.

Max Allegri at the Marche Polytechnic University: many affinities between the sports and hospital worlds

“It is a great honor to have been invited to share my experience on such delicate topics – he explains Max Allegri –. As a teacher I will have the pleasure of communicating the importance of valuing different perspectives within the group, whether it is a multidisciplinary team or a soccer team, to ensure a climate of fruitful collaboration. From this point of view, the affinities between the sports world and the hospital world are many: whoever is in charge of managing the group must know how to keep the balance between the various components to the full advantage of the result. For several years now I have been involved in cancer awareness with the Allied Health Trainer campaign, with which we encourage coaches to take care of the kids so that they follow correct lifestyles. I will always be available to offer my contribution to initiatives like these, capable of improving the work and lives of doctors and patients.”

“Max Allegri is a great professionalwhich has been spent numerous times on health-themed awareness campaigns – he underlines Rossana Berardi, Director of the Postgraduate Course and Full Professor of the Oncological Clinic of the University of Marche –. Your participation in the seminar is, for us and the operators enrolled in the course, of great human and professional value. Thanks to his long experience in the field, the ability to encourage and stimulate children to give their best for a common goal and the sensitivity necessary to accompany them even in defeats, he is the ideal teacher to illustrate the importance of interaction as an opportunity of exchange.”

“This specialization course is important because it allows the young graduates who follow it to deepen issues such as communication and teamwork, for a better relationship with patients and a renewed organization of the complex social-health machine of our country – he adds Mauro Silvestrini, Dean of the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery of the Polytechnic University of the Marches –. Training professionals means generating opportunities, positive influences and awareness that can bring out better solutions for the daily management of hospital departments.”

“Max deserves a big and sincere thanks from all of us for his willingness to share his coaching skills – he concludes Mauro Boldrini, Communications Director of AIOM –. With your participation in the Allied Health Coach campaign we have reached thousands of kids who are now encouraged to follow healthier lifestyles. Testimonials like him are indispensable for conveying correct messages to healthcare professionals as well: Our intention is to continue with campaigns that see sport and healthcare working together, because cancer must all be fought together, just like a great team.”

