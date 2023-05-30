According to sources close to Juventus and the federal prosecutor’s office, the parties have reached an agreement on the process linked to the double salary maneuver, relations with agents and suspicious partnerships with other clubs. For this reason the trial, initially scheduled for June 15, has been brought forward to tomorrow, May 30.

Before yesterday’s match against Milan, the head of the Juventus sports area Francesco Calvo on the one hand had dismissed the possibility of appealing to the Coni Guarantee Board regarding the capital gains, but on the other hand he had hinted that for the other process the possibility of a plea bargain was concrete.

The details of the settlement are not yet clear at the moment, but a fine is being thought of with a further, but slight, penalty of points (-2?), which could definitively remove Juve from the Europa League as well, leaving them in the Conference. or there may only be a maximum fine. There are 90 minutes of play left until the end of this rather tormented season for the Bianconeri, one might say fortunately.