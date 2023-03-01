Juventus, the clash Agnelli independent directors. The backstory

There Juventus has decided to go on the counterattack regarding the penalty Of 15 points who is already serving in this championship of A leagueyesterday the new management filed the appeal to the guarantee college of the Cones. But they emerge new backstories on the last incandescent bod of the Juventus club led by Andrea Lambs of the November 24, 2022. Check the report of 12 January in front of the prosecutors of the investigation Prismin which the former independent director of the Juve board Daniela Marilungo– reads in La Stampa – member of the Control and Risks Committee talk for eight hours and tells how the corporate board of the time tried to stem it in resignation. “During the board meeting of November 24 (2022 ed) – he explains to the prosecutors – all of us independents had asked for them to be made available The acts integrals of criminal proceedings and in particular the deeds that were found to be outside the registered office to allow us to act informed. But these documents (on the maneuvers of salaries ed), they are not never arrived“.

“For this reason – continues Marilungo and reports it in La Stampa – I have decided to resign. Also because the trusted professionals of the Juve “they said A” e Deloitte “said Z”». Still the magistrates ask: who within the board advocated the thesis of to move on with the document of balance despite Deloitte’s remarks? “The President Agnelli in a clear way”. Agnelli would also have spoken in person with Marilungo about the intentions of resign of two other councilors at high altitude Exor: “She said they were afraid of being investigated.” He added, “If you stay with us we will go on until the end in all locations. I want to reassure you that the company has always operated in the right way and in compliance with the law”. Still Marilungo: «The sword of Damocles that Agnelli and Gabasio represented to us was that if we didn’t have approved the budget by a certain date we would not have been able to enter the championship“.

Subscribe to the newsletter

