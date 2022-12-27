Juventus, Andrea Agnelli: “Leaving the presidency was not an easy decision for me. Juve comes before everything and everyone”

Andrea Agnelli spoke to the shareholders’ meeting of Juventusthe last one with him president of the Juventus club. “Leaving the presidency was not an easy decision for me, that in addition to loving Juve, I have worked hard to achieve the extraordinary results of these years, on and off the pitch. I took this decision in complete serenity, I remain firmly convinced of the good work of all these years, an opinion also confirmed in recent weeks by the analyzes of numerous experts: Juventus will demonstrate its good and legitimate reasons in every venue. I thought it appropriate to take a step back, to avoid even thinking that the choices and decisions that will be made from now on were conditioned by my personal involvement. It was an honor to be president of Juventus, which comes before everything and everyone. Until the end”

Juventus, Della Ragione: “Constant and transparent communication with market and supervisory authorities”

During the assembly he also spoke Massimo Della Ragioneindependent director of Juventus. “Juventus have had to face unprecedented challenges in recent months and there was a constant and transparent channel of communication with the market and supervisory authorities. The BoD, with the constant authoritative support of independent experts, carefully analyzed the findings received. It was a very demanding job carried out by the board with the utmost professionalism in the interests of Juventus and its shareholders. Between September and December we met more than ten times and usually the meetings were preceded by preparatory work, the board examined numerous documents and requested the opinions of independent experts, extensive discussions with management and discussions with the internal controls and supervisory authorities. We have unanimously decided to revise some estimates of the draft budget, based on the observations of the experts with a view to extreme prudence”.

Juventus, board of directors: Gianluca Ferrero, Maurizio Scanavino, Fioranna Vittoria Negri, Diego Pistone, Laura Cappiello… who are the 5 newly elected

Gianluca Ferrero, 59 years old – He will be the president of Juventus. Graduated in Economics and Commerce, he is an accountant, auditor and technical consultant to the judge at the Court of Turin. He has always assisted various companies and organizations linked to the Agnelli family. He is also Vice President of Banca del Piemonte and sits on the Board of Directors of Italia Independent Group. He also holds positions in many companies including Fincantieri, Luigi Lavazza, Biotronik Italia, Praxi Intellectual Property, Nuo and Lifenet.

Maurizio Scanavino, 49 years old – He has recently become the general manager of Juventus and from 18 January he will also be the managing director. He is also the CEO of GEDI, the media company that publishes Repubblica, La Stampa, 10 local newspapers, Radio Deejay and the digital audio platform OnePodcast. A telecommunications engineer, he participated in the relaunch of the Fiat Group led by Sergio Marchionne. An expert in business transformation, he is implementing the digital evolution of GEDI, focusing on new technologies and targeted acquisitions.

Fioranna Vittoria Negri 64 years old – Accountant, auditor and registered in the register of Technical Consultants of the court of Milan, she has gained 35 years of experience in companies in various sectors, both listed and unlisted. She is the expert in auditing and financial statements, as well as risk control. You carry out professional assignments in companies such as Satispay, Wikimedia, Guala Closures, Fincantieri and Autostrade per l’Italia.

Diego Pistone, 53 years old – Graduated in Economics and for 48 years he dedicated himself to the finance and control area of ​​many national and international companies. He was involved in supply systems, after sales, commercial network development, management control, and administration for various companies of the Fiat Group. Since 2022 he has been a director and CFO of Finde, the holding company of the Denegri Group, and a member of the Diasorin board of directors.

Laura Cappiello Expert in law and supervisory bodies. She graduated in law and registered with the Milan Bar, she is Senior Counsel in the corporate law department of the Orrick law firm. She has dealt with mergers and acquisitions, corporate law and corporate criminal law, assisting companies such as Fondo Atlante, Microsoft Corporation, Enel, Enel Green Power and Leonardo.

