And now, what happens to Massimiliano Allegri? Juventus is experiencing a corporate earthquake with the resignation of the entire Board of Directors, starting with the president Andrea Agnelli who leaves the top of the club. In a hectic phase to say the least, it is inevitable to ask questions about the position of the Juventus coach.

Allegri, linked to Juve by a contract valid until 2025, is one of the few points of reference in this particular moment of the Turin club. Until just over a month ago, the coach from Livorno was widely under discussion thanks to the disastrous start to the championship and the failed adventure in the Champions League. Juve badly exited the scene from the main European club competition but in the championship they managed to straighten the course and enter the small group of teams that, at a safe distance, are chasing Napoli.

Now, with the World Cup underway and the championship stopped, the corporate earthquake arrives. Allegri finds himself in a decapitated club, awaiting the new Board of Directors which will take shape only at the end of January. The coach has the new general manager Maurizio Scanavino as an interlocutor in a club that needs to completely redesign itself.

The winter market is upon us but, in the current situation, it appears to be a negligible detail. The Juve universe is under discussion from its foundations and the movements indirectly also involve Allegri, who loses his contacts at Continassa. His friend Andrea Agnelli is gone, who wanted him back in Turin in 2021 with a rich multi-year contract. Inevitably, the new course of the Old Lady will also start from the evaluation of the bench. And, perhaps, even with the assessments of the coach who arrived almost halfway through the contract.