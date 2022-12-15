“Fifa and UEFA are not in conflict with European legislation”

As if the legal vicissitudes were not enough, both of Juventus and in the family, the line of Andrea Agnelli is also disavowed by rantos, Advocate General of the European Court of Justice. Indeed, his legal opinion seems to close any remaining hope for the Super League: The rules of FIFA and UEFA which subject any new football competition to prior authorization are compatible with European Union law.

“The Super League is free to organize its own independent football competition outside the UEFA and FIFA ecosystem – reads Rantos’ opinion – but cannot, however, parallel to the creation of this competition, continue to participate in competitions organized by FIFA and by UEFA without the prior authorization of these associations”.

UEFA rejoices, but the Super League does not give up

Obviously, UEFA celebrates and welcomes “Welcome today’s unequivocal Opinion recommending a CJEU ruling in support of our core mission to govern European football, protect the pyramid and develop the game across Europe.” UEFA also added that this opinion “represents an encouraging step towards maintaining the current dynamic and democratic governance structure of the European football pyramid. The opinion reinforces the central role of the federations in protecting sport by upholding the fundamental principles of sporting merit and of open access to all our members, as well as by bringing football together with shared responsibility and solidarity.” Also because, according to UEFA, “football in Europe remains united and firmly against the Superleague, or to any separatist proposal, which would threaten the entire European sports ecosystem”.

Formally, however, the Superlega does not give up. The project that had as leaders Florentino Perez (Real Madrid) and Andrea Agnelli, now former president of Juventus, commented by A22, the company that developed the Superlega, which posted two sentences of Rantos’ opinion that it evidently considers favourable: those in which it says that “the criteria must allow the conditions for access to the market to be established clearly, objective and detailed and give any organizer of third party contests sufficient visibility of the procedure to be followed and the conditions to be met for market access.If the conditions are met, market access should not be refused in line principle”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

