Judge deprives Juventus of ten points in the Italian championship in the case of financial fraud

The Federal Court of Appeal of the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) has deprived Juventus of Turin of ten points in the national championship in the 2022/2023 season. About it informs journalist Gianluca Di Marzio with reference to the authorities.

The reason was the proceedings on the case of financial fraud in the club. After the decision went into effect, the team dropped from second to seventh in the Serie A standings with 59 points.

The first trial against the “old lady” took place in January 2023. The team was deprived of 15 points in the Italian championship, but three months later Juventus managed to challenge the decision.

In November 2022, President Andrea Agnelli and most of the Juventus leadership resigned. Then they were accused of overestimating the transfer cost of the players, as well as understating the cost of employees and hiding the true size of the salaries of the players.