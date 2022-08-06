Juventus of Turin is going through times of reconstruction, for that reason the Bianconero team has moved strongly within the summer market. The objective of the Italian squad is to form the most competitive squad and in this way be able to fight once again in Serie A and be competitive in the Champions League.
However, in the preseason the team did not have the best performance, in addition, they lost Paul Pogba due to injury. This leads Allegri to make the decision to reinforce the team in different areas of the field and the Italian team is about to close three additions in the following hours, which will complete the squad.
The Turin team has advanced the signings of Leandro Paredes from PSG, as well as the arrival of Serbian Phillip Kostic, who will leave Frankfurt to join the Vecchia Signora and complete the midfield area. Similarly, Juventus has initiated contacts with Atalanta to obtain the transfer of Luis Muriel, who likes to be Vlahovic’s new partner, especially if there are no ways to achieve the arrival of Memphis Depay, who is the priority objective although more complex than the Colombian ‘9’.
#Juventus #accelerates #triple #signing
Leave a Reply