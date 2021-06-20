Juventus, 400 million capital increase?

Possible capital increase in sight for the Juventus, even if, at the moment, no process on the subject seems to have been started. The indiscretion was reported by Il Sole 24 Ore. World football is still experiencing the crisis due to the covid e pandemic Exor – holding company of the family Agnelli-Elkann who controls the Juventus club -, together with the club, they would be making evaluations. To understand the amount of financial needs: we are talking about a figure between 300 and 400 million. In any case, the operation would not be short-term, but, according to this scenario, medium-term: that is, it would materialize at the end of the summer transfer market session. In the first half of the year, Juventus’ accounts saw revenues of € 258.3 million (a decrease compared to € 322.3 million in 2019/20). Costs also increased, rising to 263.4 million euros (in the previous year they were 260). The losses were 113.7 million (50.3 million in 2019/20).

Locatelli-Juventus: Paredes, Pjanic, Tolisso, Sergio Oliveira the alternatives

There Juventus does not stop dreaming Manuel Locatelli as a shot for the midfield, but the road that leads to the former Milan midfielder is winding. High demand for Sassuolo (at least 40 million, price increasing given the Euro 2020 showcase) and competition is growing: real Madrid, Manchester City, Arsenal is Psg observe the 23-year-old). Juve studies alternative paths: they like it Leandro Paredes of Paris Saint Germain. In 2019-2020 an exchange with Emre Can (who later went to Borussia Dortmund) was evaluated and now his name is back in the news. The 26-year-old Argentine is not considered a non-transferable by PSG and may not have an impossible valuation (around 20 million), but it is the salary that frightens (around 6 million). Also like Corentin Tolisso (the 26-year-old is due in 2022 with Bayern Munich). In the past few hours, the hypothesis of return to Turin of Miralem Pjanic. But beware of an intertwining transfer market that could put Juve offside: there are also rumors of a Tolisso-Pjanic exchange between Bayern Munich and Barcelona. In the background the name of Sergio Oliveira, who seemed a step away from Fiorentina before the break between the Viola and Gattuso. Jorge Mendes could divert him to Juventus: Porto estimates the 29-year-old median about twenty million. Manuel Locatelli, however, remains the first name on the Juventus wish list.

Genoa near Frabotta. And Juventus could keep Pellegrini

The Genoa it is very close to Gianluca Frabotta of the Juventus. According to Gianluca Di Marzio’s website, in fact, “the negotiations with the bianconeri are already at an advanced stage. The winger should move to Liguria with the formula of the loan with the right of redemption and counter-redemption. If the negotiation actually goes through, Juventus could keep in pink Luca Pellegrini, in the last year on loan to Genoa, as deputy Alex Sandro “