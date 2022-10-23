They surrounded him while he was alone and repeatedly hit him with kicks and punches. They stopped beating him only when the 17-year-old collapsed on the asphalt and passersby started screaming, shocked.

Scenes of ordinary madness on Saturday evening in Francavilla Fontana, in via Dante, a stone’s throw from the central Piazza Umberto I, among the shops and the people who crowded the nightlife streets. The victim of the gang ended up in the hospital with a broken cheekbone, injuries to the face and trauma to the chest and back. She arrived at the hospital on a reserved prognosis, but not in danger of life. The CT scan performed in neurosurgery has ruled out any complications, and tomorrow the exam will be repeated to monitor the evolution of the trauma.

As soon as he can speak, he will tell the carabinieri what happened and what is the motive for the brutal attack. Certainly at the base there are futile reasons, but what is striking is the ferocity of the aggression hitherto unknown in a town of 35 thousand inhabitants about 30 kilometers from Brindisi, surrounded by olive trees and vineyards and along the ancient route of the Via Appia.

The seventeen-year-old had arrived last night in Francavilla Fontana from a neighboring municipality in the province of Taranto together with some peers. He wanted to spend a carefree evening among the people. He was walking when he crossed paths with the ‘rival’ group. Maybe there was one look too many, a grimace, a comment out of place. There are those who also think of a sentimental issue and speak of a disputed girl.

After a short time, around 11.30 pm, revenge took place: as soon as his friends left, perhaps to enter a club, the boy was surrounded and beaten by four or five bullies who started kicking and punching. They looked angry. The baby gang was put on the run by the screams of passers-by.

A witness told the carabinieri that he saw the attackers flee to the nearby minor Basilica of the Most Holy Rosary, rebuilt in the mid-eighteenth century after a terrible earthquake and known for having the highest dome in Salento, with a diameter of 13 meters. Other witnesses called 118 and gave first aid to the minor.

After a short time, the ambulance arrived and took the 17-year-old to the emergency room of the Camberligo hospital in Francavilla Fontana. Here, after the first medications, he was immediately transferred to the Perrino in Brindisi. The military launched investigations and acquired images from surveillance cameras.

That of Francavilla Fontana is not the only episode of crime news that has minors as protagonists and victims. Last night on the island of Procida, during a quarrel for futile reasons between two thirteen-year-olds, a knife came out that one of the two boys aimed at the neck of the other causing him a cut, fortunately superficial, medicated with a prognosis of two days. The carabinieri intervened in via Roma to report the 13-year-old injured. The wounded man – resident on the island, as well as the victim – was identified by the military and reported to the Prosecutor’s Office for Minors. The knife was not found.