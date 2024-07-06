The competent court of first instance in Dubai has ruled to place a 17-year-old Asian juvenile under judicial probation, after he was convicted of driving a vehicle without obtaining a driving license issued by the licensing authority, and without the knowledge or consent of its owner.

The court ordered the receipt of the pledge from his guardian (his father) and to inform him of the necessity of bringing the accused juvenile to the Public Prosecution, or the court upon request, and to send him at the end of each month to the Family and Juvenile Cases Department located in the Public Prosecution building. Two months after the decision, the social researcher submitted a report in which she concluded that the judicial probation measure had been completed to stabilize the juvenile’s behavior and personality, and his awareness of the importance of adhering to the law and avoiding delinquent behavior, noting that she was convinced that the case had played an influential role in his life and that he had begun to accept advice and guidance.