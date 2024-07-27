The Dubai Misdemeanour Court has ordered a juvenile (under 18 years of age) to be placed under judicial probation after he was convicted of assaulting the physical integrity of another person, leading to illness or inability to perform personal work for a period of less than 20 days.

The Dubai Public Prosecution referred the accused juvenile to court on two charges: the first is assaulting the physical integrity of another person, and the second is assaulting the privacy of a person through an information technology means by taking pictures of him or preparing electronic pictures or transferring, disclosing, copying and keeping them.

The court decided to take a pledge from the juvenile’s guardian, in which he pledges to bring the juvenile to the Family and Juvenile Affairs Department upon request, to conduct a judicial examination.