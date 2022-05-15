In a research conducted by scientists of the Flinders University it was found that inAlzheimer’s with juvenile onset symptom progression occurs faster than diagnosed late in life. Scientists also sought to clarify the impact that symptoms of dementia may have on the overall progression of the disease.

The results of the study have been published in the scientific journal Journal of Alzheimer’s.

Youth-onset Alzheimer’s: Here’s how it progresses

Alzheimer’s disease is the most common cause of dementia, along with dementia vascular and frontotemporal dementia, which together account for over 92% of cases worldwide: “The more we know how the disease will progress and how quickly symptoms will manifest, the better we can assist with prognosis and treatment planning “said the study’s author, Dr. Monica Cates, Professor of psychology and epidemiologist of the College of EducationPsychology and social work. “We already know that there are several differences with juvenile-onset Alzheimer’s, usually classified as having started before the age of 65. This includes that patients are much more likely to have atypical symptoms and fewer likelihood of reporting memory loss “continued the expert.

The researchers carefully studied 30 past studies that looked at the relationship between the age of symptom onset and the effect of dementia on cognition, function, or behavioral symptoms.

This work revealed that younger-onset Alzheimer’s subjects on average experience faster symptom progression than elderly patients, with their memory, executive function, and other important brain functions deteriorating more rapidly.

The research team stated that the information gleaned from the research can be leveraged for clinical planning and suggests that patients with juvenile-onset Alzheimer’s are likely to need more frequent review throughout their illness, along with faster access to information. support services. See also Today April 20: Heat wave from 30°C to 38°C and possible rains in CDMX and Edomex

“Young people with dementia already experience greater burden and stress because the onset of symptoms usually occurs at a time of high financial, work and family responsibility, and this faster decline could therefore add even more distress.“Says Dr. Cates.

“In Australia, young people with Alzheimer’s disease receive services through the NDIS, which usually only examines their needs and funding each year. This may prove insufficient if symptoms worsen more rapidly and support is likely to lag behind the patient’s needs “

Although the study has limitations and more research on vascular and frontotemporal dementia is needed, the authors say the study still has implications for researchers, clinicians and policymakers.

It is important to specify that research by Flinders University scientists will need to be thorough on vascular and frontotemporal dementia. In fact, scholars say the study still has implications for researchers, clinicians and policy makers.

“One of the best things we can do is address modifiable risk factors for dementia to potentially delay the onset of symptoms.“, Said Dr. Catations. “Evidence shows that engaging in activities, controlling vascular risk factors such as hypertension and smoking, avoiding head injuries and hearing loss, as well as minimizing social isolation, help reduce the risk of dementia. Any delay could have a major impact on the overall long-term quality of life “, concluded the scientist. See also Due to soca burning, all of Badiraguato, Sinaloa, is left without electricity

An epidemiological study on the “Early onset dementia” (EOD), which was placed before the age of 65, led by a multidisciplinary team of researchers Unimore and colleaguesof the University Hospital of Modena and of the Carpi Hospital (Modena) he highlighted, for the first time, the incidence and characteristics of this condition, which in the Modena population alone appears to have a frequency of 74 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. Professor Giovanna Zamboni associate in Neurology of Unimore, stated: “This study it shows how frequent forms of dementia that too often have been ignored are actually frequent, that is, those that affect young and still active people. Knowing how many people are affected represents the first step to increase awareness among the doctors themselves, so that the affected people are more easily identified and directed to specific Cognitive Neurology services, so as to be supported in the best possible way and in a specific way “. ” Furthermore – continued the scientist – the juvenile dementia patients and their families have different needs from those of the elderly, have unique characteristics, and could potentially benefit from new drugs being tested. Our Cognitive Neurology research group is investigating in depth the needs of patients with early-onset dementia, as well as their unique clinical features and neural mechanisms. We sincerely thank all the patients and family members who help this type of research by participating with enthusiasm and dedication, and showing a generosity towards all affected people, now and in the future, which goes far beyond their individual case. “. See also Religious ask Zuckerberg not to launch Instagram Kids

The professor Marco VincetiProfessor of Public Health at Unimore, added: “It was a collaboration particularly close and fruitful between research groups with different epidemiological and clinical-neurological skills, united in the realization of the Excellence Project of our BMN Department and in particular of the line dedicated to the study of epidemiology, prediction, early diagnosis and therapy of cognitive impairment “.

“An investigation of this type could hopefully favor the identification of environmental and behavioral risk factors of the different clinical forms of juvenile dementiaif these causal factors are different from those of the more common form of dementia characterizing old age, as many researchers hypothesize “.

“This study on early-onset dementia – concluded Professor Michele Zoli, Director of the Department of Biomedical, Metabolic and Neuroscience of Unimore – makes our department proud, which has one of the major lines of research and development in Neuroscience, as it enhances multiple qualifying elements of our research policy, the effective collaboration between groups with different and complementary skills, both university and hospital, the great scientific qualification of the researchers and the innovativeness of the research evidenced by the prestige of the publication, the strong impact on the national and world medical-health community and the immediate health care impact“.