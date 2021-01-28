After the Assembly, the Senate in turn adopted, Wednesday, the reform of the criminal justice of minors, which buries the ordinance of 1945. The text provides for the establishment of a two-step procedure: the first hearing will have to rule on the culpability within three months, against eighteen on average currently; the second will have to pronounce a sentence or an educational measure within six to nine months. In the meantime, the minor will be subject to a period of “Educational testing”, which will weigh on the sanction. The text being an ordinance, it was adopted by a show of hands, but the government accepted the postponement of its application to September 2021. Voted by the right and LaREM, and presented as intended to limit the pre-trial detention of minors, the law has was rejected by the left, which denounces an alignment with the justice of adults. Senator PCF Éliane Assassi called him “Repressive drift”. C. B.