Juvenile delinquency | Why is another working group considering ways to eradicate youth crime? This is how Justice Minister Meri answers

Retired prosecutor Eija Velitski criticized Petteri Orpo's (kok) government's way of dealing with youth and gang crime. Justice Minister Leena Meri (ps) considers it justified that the government gets help with a crime prevention program.

Ministry of Justice by the end of the year, the working group should complete its action program against youth and gang crime.

The engagement of the retired prosecutor Not even Velitski however, expectations regarding it do not seem to be high. He stated Helsingin Sanomat in an interview on Sunday that he is frustrated with how one working group after another in Finland tries to reinvent the wheel.

Velitski himself has been leading one such working group. Its mission was to develop an action model for young people with symptoms of crime. The group got his work completed in 2019.

“We have a model,” Velitski said in an interview. He wondered why yet another working group is looking for ways to reduce youth crime, even though the proposals of the previous working group have not even been properly tested.

Minister of Justice Leena Meri (ps), why is another working group considering ways to eradicate youth and gang crime? Haven't the achievements of the previous working group borne enough fruit?

“After all, the working group was established on the basis of the recording of the government program, and its work is about to come to an end. Of course, the new working group is also supposed to take into account the work that the previous working group completed,” Meri answers.

He justifies the establishment of a new working group with the need to create a program of measures that could be used to tackle youth and gang crime in Finland.

“Currently, we have several different models that aim to both prevent youth crime and break the cycle of youth crime. However, we do not have a single action program that would bring these different models together.”

“Furthermore, the purpose of this new working group is also to take into account the tightening of penalties according to the current government program. They haven't been discussed anywhere before, because they were entered into the government program only last summer.”

Too bad led by the working group proposed in 2019 that young people who have repeatedly committed serious crimes should be directed to one support person in the future. This person would take overall responsibility for the young person and stay by their side until the young person's life was somehow in order.

The action model proposed by the working group for young people with symptoms of crime has been piloted in four locations in Finland: Turku, Vantaa, Rovaniemi and Oulu. The model has not been the same everywhere, but its goal has been uniform. There is a desire to stop the running of young people who have committed crimes from one place to another.

Based on the report published by the Ministry of Justice in the summer, the results of the pilot projects have been encouraging. In the interview, however, Velitski expressed his concern that the continuation of the projects seems uncertain.

Is it is the Minister of Justice ready to continue these pilot projects, which are the roots of the previous working group that considered youth crime?

“The idea of ​​pilot projects is specifically to find out how an operating model works. I have understood that the operating model has been found to be good in these pilot projects,” says Meri.

He also says that he is open to expanding the pilots that have been in the four locations nationwide.

“After all, in the government negotiations, an additional million euros was obtained for crime prevention. I personally think that the money should be used to expand the projects to the whole of Finland.”

Crimes it is currently estimated that there are approximately 7,000 active young people in Finland. At the same time, the costs of exclusion are estimated to cost society approximately two billion euros annually.

According to Velitski, the prevention of juvenile delinquency should be approached as a way for society to save a considerable sum. At the same time, it also saves its members from enormous human suffering.

Meri agrees with this. But what kind of youth crime prevention is he advocating?

“First of all, I would like families, in addition to society, to take responsibility for young people. Parents should participate more in their children's education.”

“Secondly, the problems of immigration must be addressed. No measures will help if there is too much immigration and people do not adapt to society.”

In Mere's opinion, schools could also have more experience experts who would tell young people what kind of “hell” they have had to go through on the path to crime.

“Perhaps experience experts would make young people see the criminal gangsta rap culture as less attractive.”

Where from Meri thinks it's because the criminal culture appeals to young people?

“I think that there is a desire behind it to have the same nice watches, cell phones and branded clothes as others.”

“And of course young people also want to be respected. So, for example, a person convicted of crimes Milan Jaff has said himself that he has sought respect with his crimes.”