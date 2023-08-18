Juvenile delinquency | The number of young people suspected of crime has increased drastically, the phenomenon is linked to street gangs

There is an increase in the number of suspected robberies, crimes of assault, drunken driving and gross endangerment of traffic safety committed by young people.

Young the number of suspected crimes has increased significantly since the beginning of the year, the police announced on Thursday. There is an increase in the number of suspected robberies, crimes of assault, drunk driving and serious endangerment of traffic safety.

The growth has been fast, the police say. For example, the number of suspected robberies committed by people under the age of 21 has increased since the beginning of the year by approximately 39 percent compared to the same period last year. According to the Police Board, the increase for minors is about 51 percent.

The number of assault crimes increased by about a quarter compared to the same period last year.

“Young people have always tested their limits, but these numbers are statistically exceptional,” says the police inspector Pekka Heikkinen.

Mixed suspected robberies committed by under-15s and 15-17-year-olds increased by approximately 50 percent in January–June compared to the same period last year.

In January–June, the police came to the attention of nearly 5,000 assault crimes in which the suspect was under 21 years old. This is 26 percent more than last year at the same time. There was a 28 percent increase in suspected assault crimes in the age group of under 15 and 38 percent in the age group of 15–17.

Under Almost ten thousand suspected assaults, robberies and murders by 21-year-olds were recorded last year, which is about 23 percent more than the year before.

All overall, the number of suspected crimes against minors has more than doubled since 2015. Serious crime among young people is also partly linked to street gangs. The police are worried about the development.

“When the matter comes before the police, it has already gone wrong in many places. That’s why it would be important to cooperate more closely than before,” says Heikkinen.

According to him, the role of the police is primarily to intervene in an acute emergency, i.e. if a suspected crime or attempted crime has already occurred.

However, the background of youth crime is, for example, the fact that some young people are even worse off and are in danger of being marginalized.

The police are obliged to take preventive action, but in order for it to be effective, other actors are needed alongside the police, says Heikkinen. He presents a few development proposals.

According to Heikkinen, cooperation between the police and social services would need, for example, more psychiatric nurses.

“There are also examples in Finland where social emergency work spaces have been connected to police departments. In this way, it would be possible to cooperate with the police in a concrete way,” says Heikkinen.

According to Heikkinen, the hope would also be that, especially in larger cities, there would be teachers who would focus full-time on the well-being of young people and possible symptoms and work in cooperation with the police and social services as part of a multi-professional Anchor work.

Also the behavior of young people in traffic worries the police.

The number of suspected drunk drivers aged 15–24 increased by around nine percent since the beginning of the year. There were almost 2,000 cases.

For example, in July, drug-related drunk driving among 18-20-year-olds increased by 36 percent compared to July last year. Gross traffic safety endangerment also increased.

In relation to the traffic behavior of young people, the police are also calling for multi-professional solutions: mental health services, teaching in schools and checking current driver’s license practices.