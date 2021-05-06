Juvenile delinquency Eastern Uusimaa police suspect some youth groups have been “gang-locked”, investigating items from burglaries to attempted killings

Doubts about the organization of youth groups came to light this spring.

Eastern Uusimaa the police suspect that the activities of the youth gangs in the area of ​​the police station have the characteristics of organized crime. Eastern Uusimaa Police operates in the eastern and central parts of Uusimaa, for example in Vantaa, Hyvinkää, Nurmijärvi and Loviisa.

It is precisely the gang between the youth gangs that is at stake. Criminal Commissioner Petri Erosen according to the police it is known that there is some level of leadership in the groups.

These groups include minor children and young adults. Among them are citizens of both Finland and other countries, the police release states.

“There are individual minors involved. However, we mostly talk about 16-25 year olds, ”says Eronen.

According to police, significant amounts of coercive measures, such as house searches, arrests and detentions, have been used in criminal investigations. In addition, police have seized drugs.

The police department co-operates with the central criminal police in assessing the matter.

For youth groups In this context, a wide range of crimes against life and health, property crimes and serious drug offenses have been investigated. Criminal titles range from pickpocketing to attempted murder.

Young people under police investigation spend a lot of time in public places, and at least some of the young people have committed serious crimes. However, this is a very small group, Eronen emphasizes.

According to him, the gang of young people began to manifest itself this spring in the context of normal basic police duties and investigations.

Police are particularly concerned about the use of percussion weapons.

“Various swords, firearms and their imitations. They are threatened or found in connection with missions. It also has a significant impact on police safety, ”says Eronen.

The Helsinki police have also expressed the same concern in recent weeks.

Erosen According to him, percussion weapons have been used in both property crimes and crimes against life and health.

“It might be like breaking into another’s apartment, for example, to collect a debt. These are dangerous situations for everyone. ”

According to the police, there is no common motive behind the crimes. Eronen describes some of the motives as absurd and meaningless.

Eronen does not want to specify in more detail what size group it is now or where exactly it affects.

“One of the tasks of the police is to prevent and influence the non-recruitment of more people to the gangs.”