Juvenile delinquency An exceptional number of children convicted of serious crimes may soon sit in Finnish prisons – Experts agree: Children are not in prison

The experts interviewed by HS find it problematic that there is no good place to invest in Finland for the most symptomatic juvenile offenders.

Juvenile remand prisoners are mainly placed in the youth ward of Vantaa Remand Prison in Southern Finland.­

Last the year remains exceptionally gloomy in Finland’s crime statistics. The number of homicides committed by children and young people reported to the police multiplied from previous years.

Between 2016 and 2019, minors were suspected of about ten homicides each year. In 2020, the number of suspected crimes rose to 39.