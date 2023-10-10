Juvenile crimes | Juvenile crime statistics reveal a dangerous warning sign

Although the level of juvenile delinquency is still low, according to Children’s Affairs Commissioner Elina Pekkarinen, now is the time to take action.

For discussion street gangs have recently become the atmosphere of the beginning of the end, which the Children’s Commissioner Elina Pekkarinen think it’s wrong.

Pekkarinen wants to bring out the overall picture, which does not include the fact that youth crime has exploded in Finland. Doctor of political science Pekkarinen has studied juvenile delinquency for a long time and thinks that there is now a moral panic in power.

“It is partially justified, but it would be fair to say out loud that, in general, young people are behaving better than before.”

The message is comforting for people who are worried about their own and their children’s safety.

“Fear is a socially problematic phenomenon because it usually increases the likelihood of violence. People are starting to equip themselves with knives and edged weapons and are preparing to react violently in different situations.”

Citizens in terms of safety, the situation is clearly better than in the early years of the 21st century. The statistics prove it.

In the time series of Statistics Finland, starting from 2000, total crime among 15-17 year olds has halved in more than twenty years, measured in terms of the number of crimes.

The background of the good development is the improvement of the youth of native Finns. While almost 43,000 crimes were recorded for them in 2000, last year only 22,500.

In the case of young people with a foreign background, the development has been the opposite in the same period. In 2000 they committed about 1,200 crimes and last year about 2,100.

However, in the statistics, the crimes committed by young people with a foreign background make up only the smallest part, because they are so few in number.

In the sharpened in the discussion atmosphere, Pekkarinen says that he sometimes gets accused of covering up the crime of young people with a foreign background.

“I have no need to hide the fact that among young people with a foreign background, violent crime is 2.8 times more common in relation to the population, i.e. almost 300 percent more common than among native Finns.”

In 2000, people with a foreign background were suspected of committing 2.8 percent of juvenile crimes, today it is 9.5. At the same time, the number of people with a foreign background has also increased in Finland.

In Pekkarinen’s opinion, however, the part of young native Finns who commit crimes should not be ignored in the discussion. The number of violent crimes for them has also increased recently.

“Here in Jyväskylä, you don’t see gangs with a foreign background, yes, they are young native Finns who are popular and behave badly.”

Although the overall picture of youth crime in the statistics is still bright, Pekkarinen is particularly concerned about the types of crime in which young people with a foreign background are strongly emphasized.

For example, young people with a foreign background commit robberies significantly more often than native Finns. The majority of the perpetrators are still native Finns: last year, 150 of the robberies among 15–17-year-olds were committed by foreigners and 300 by native Finns.

The number of robberies has increased so much that they are now as common as in the early 2000s. Typically group robbery crimes are a phenomenon in the capital region, and according to Pekkarinen, what we call street gangs may appear in them.

“If we have minors who want to behave the way criminal gangs behave, we have a big problem.”

The families of young people who commit crimes often have socio-economic problems, such as poverty.

Among the nationalities in the crime statistics in relation to the population, young people of Iraqi, Somali and Afghan background stand out.

Pekkarine is also particularly concerned about abuse by young people under the age of 15. Half of them take place at school and their number has increased. However, the number of violent acts is very small in this age group.

Pekkarinen emphasizes that now is an important moment to take action to tackle youth crime.

Pekkarinen is the Minister of Justice Leena Meren agree with (ps) that the parents of young people are best able to prevent crimes. Authority must be found for young people, and it is usually found at home.

“You shouldn’t be blue-eyed about your own child’s actions. You have to be interested in them. Especially in families with a foreign background, it is important that the parents integrate into society. Mothers in particular need to be able to get an education and work.”

In Pekkarinen’s opinion, Finland still has a lot of good things compared to Sweden. For example, residential areas and schools are not so segregated.

“The situation should not be allowed to get worse.”