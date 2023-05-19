“Even other teams don’t lift trophies.” Juventus bankruptcy: what now? Juventus are eliminated by Sevilla in the semi-final of the Europa League. The bianconeri were defeated 2-1 in the second leg, in extra time, and the coach Massimiliano Allegri analyzed the match which made the last goal of the season vanish. Juve, never in the running for the Scudetto, ended the year empty-handed like a year ago. In the league, second place and qualification for the Cups risk a new penalty. Allegri, who has a contract for another 2 years, ends up in the crosshairs of social supporters also for his post-match statements.

“When you play these very important matches, the details make the difference. These matches are passes that the team has to make, especially the guys who have little international experience. We paid for the second goal, we could have done it at 2-1”, he told Sky.

“From Saturday we have to put our heads back in the championship, because we have to finish second. We’re sorry we didn’t go to the final, the boys deserved it this year. The team couldn’t do more than this. I have nothing to reproach. Next year they will have more international matches and they will improve on the details,” he says again.

Next year is likely to be another year zero for the Old Lady. The hypothesis of not playing the European cups, due to the effects of the sports justice proceedings, is concrete. The market, which could be managed by Cristiano Giuntoli arriving from Naples, would be conditioned by the absence of continental competition.

Allegri, protected by a very rich contract until 2025, in 2 seasons proposed a disappointing ‘product’ in form and substance. The quality of football offered by Juventus can be reviewed, to put it mildly. The results, as José Mourinho would say, are summed up by the phrase ‘zero tituli’. The squad for the season that is coming to an end had been hypothesized as an instant team to win immediately: Angel Di Maria and Paul Pogba, who arrived on a free transfer, should have raised the technical and experience rate of the team.

The Argentine ended up ‘using Juve’ as a running-in for the World Cup, the Frenchman practically never played. Dusan Vlahovic, paid around 80 million a year ago, this season has experienced long anonymous periods, convoluted and awkward in a team that has often left him to himself. Federico Chiesa is the faded copy of the player admired before the serious injury accused in January 2022. The only happy note, at least in part, is the young players proposed: from Fagioli to Miretti, up to Iling Junior. Now, the crossroads: the green line could become even more central in the future of the team and the club struggling with a complex financial situation.