No Next Gen for the new Under 19 European champion, who flies to Austria outright for 4 million. In Turin, on the other hand, two 2007 players land who will join the Under 17 team. The aim is also for Lucchesi’s return

After winning the U19 European Championship, Nicolò Turco packs his bags to leave Italy. Juventus is close to finalizing his transfer to Salzburg, outright: a 4 million deal, plus a percentage in case of future resale. For the striker born in 2004, therefore, no move to Next Gen: a bit in contrast with the usual path that is offered to the boys coming out of the Primavera, but the will of the player – who considers an experience abroad useful for his future – was decisive in carrying on the negotiations. Only the details need to be sorted out, the operation is closing.

youth market — Juve these days is active on the market for outgoing but also incoming young players. In recent dialogues with Fiorentina regarding Arthur’s loan, the desire to bring Lorenzo Lucchesi back to Turin, a defender born in 2003 who grew up in Vinovo but is now owned by the Viola club, also emerged: the Bianconeri would like to include him in the Next Gen squad, available to Massimo Brambilla.

More will be discussed shortly. Meanwhile, Idris Amara Sylla, a French midfielder born in 2007 from Polisportiva Jeanne d'Arc de Drancy, has arrived in Turin. His social message: "Delighted to have signed the first professional contract with this prestigious Juventus club in Turin". First photo with the black and white shirt also for the other reinforcement for the Under 17 team, the Bulgarian forward Marsel Bibishkov.