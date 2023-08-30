Juventus’ perspective shot: Livano Comenencia from PSV Eindhoven, right winger born in 2004, was signed. A definitive deal but structured in such a way as not to burden the accounts immediately: one million immediately, another 2 upon the achievement of certain objectives in the form of a bonus . Basically, these are the conditions that the bianconeri proposed for Kamara and which were not accepted by Borussia Dortmund.

PROSPECT

—

Comenencia will go to Next Gen, but with a view to the first team. In fact, the development of the season remains to be verified, considering that no one should arrive at Continassa and from time to time the need for another right-back could arise. The Dutchman in the second team will carve out a space for himself in the same lane as Mulazzi, another young prospect who grew up in the Juventus youth field.