Too many missteps in the league against the top six in the standings have dug the gap between the Bianconeri and Napoli. And in Europe the stops with Benfica and Psg weighed

Juve, virtually second in the Serie A standings (Allegri and his team continue to count on what they have won on the pitch, beyond the -15 penalty), are missing the points from direct matches. Net of the off-field measures, the substantial difference with Napoli, which runs quickly towards the third tricolor in its history with 74 points, lies precisely in the missteps that the bianconeri have made against the opponents who occupy the first six positions, unlike the Lazio which this year was instead the bogeyman of the big names.

IN SERIES A — Against Napoli, who will arrive at the Stadium on April 23rd, Juve lost badly 5-1, abandoning – in fact – their dreams of the Scudetto in that circumstance. In the double confrontation with Lazio, half the spoils: the bianconeri in Turin had closed on 3-0, in the second leg they fell 2-1. Modest tally against Roma: only one point thanks to a 1-1 draw in the first leg, while the match in the capital ended 1-0 for the Giallorossi. The Rossoneri prevailed 2-0 against Milan at San Siro: the 90-minute second leg will be played on 28 May. It only went well with Inter: after the 2-0 success at the Stadium, Allegri’s team did the same in Milan by snatching the three points 1-0. They are tied 3-3 with Atalanta at the Allianz, among other things in the aftermath of the disciplinary measure on the standings: the return to Bergamo is scheduled for 7 May. While the bete noire this year for Allegri’s team, for now, is Monza: double defeat, 1-0 in the first leg and 2-0 in the return leg. See also WRC | From 2025 here is a new regulation: but it will not be a revolution

IN EUROPE — The negative trend with the big names was clear in the Champions League, where the elimination inevitably came at the end of the first group stage. The bianconeri made up for a 2-1 deficit against PSG twice, both in the first leg and in the second leg. While against Benfica they lost 2-1 in Turin and 4-3 in Portugal. However, the lowest point of the season was reached with the debacle of Allegri’s team in the away match – on paper easily – at Maccabi’s home: the first black and white rebirth is to be found after that mortifying 2-0 defeat.

