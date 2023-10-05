The match against the Granata is approaching and the Lady has to deal with several unknowns. Allegri clings to Milik and Kean, but also warms up Miretti and Yildiz

Filippo Cornacchia – Turin

There’s an air of “cheerfulness” about the derby, partly by choice and partly by necessity. Less than 48 hours before tomorrow’s match against Torino, Juventus no longer have too many illusions about Dusan Vlahovic’s recovery and have to deal with the discomfort suffered by Federico Chiesa in yesterday’s training. Of the twelve goals of the season (4 each for the two Juventus attackers), eight are in doubt for one of the most heartfelt evenings of the season. The low back pain doesn’t seem to give the Serbian striker any respite: DV9 missed the away match in Bergamo (0-0 against Atalanta) and has been training alone for a week following a personalized program between the gym and the pitch. But the days pass, the annoyance does not disappear and the pessimism grows. Only a miraculous awakening – i.e. without back pain – seems to be able to reverse Vlahovic’s situation, who at the moment sees the crossroads with the Granata increasingly distant. But it was Chiesa’s stoppage in the last few hours that disturbs the lead-up to the derby. Federico felt something strange in his thigh and interrupted the session. The medical checks made the player breathe a sigh of relief. The absence of injuries is excellent news, but not yet sufficient from a Toro perspective. Time is short: everything or almost everything will depend on the sensations that the number 7 will feel in the morning. At Continassa they are hoping for a last minute recovery of the son of art, but going unbalanced is impossible for the moment. So on the one hand Massimiliano Allegri clings to Moise Kean and the returning Arek Milik, but on the other he begins to evaluate possible counter-moves and “cheer ups”. Alongside the possibility of launching Fabio Miretti in the attacking midfield, there is the temptation of Kenan Yildiz: the coach from Livorno has a weakness for the Turkish gem born in 2005 and is no stranger to intuitions of this kind. A few months ago, against Torino, he surprisingly started the young Enzo Barrenechea in place of the world champion Leandro Paredes. See also Fernando Uribe, new headache on his return to Millionaires

double lump sum? — Cheerful, optimistic and practical by nature, he is no stranger to last-minute winning intuitions. Should both Vlahovic and Chiesa be missing, the 3-5-2 of this start of the season could be revised into a 3-5-1-1 with Miretti (or Yildiz) in tow of one of Milik or Kean. The variant, already adopted in the past, would allow the coach not to immediately “fire” the two most expert ammunition in the attack. Not to mention that Milik has just gotten over the discomfort in his calf and Kean was limited by a tibia problem, so much so that he played his first match as a starter in Bergamo.

more imagination — If Chiesa were to recover – or at least go on the bench against Torino – Allegri could propose the classic 3-5-2 with two real strikers. It would be the safest and most tested choice. But for some time the Livorno coach has been intrigued by the idea of ​​increasing the team’s imagination and danger by adding an extra man in the attacking midfield. In training in recent days, both Miretti and the little gem Yildiz were tested in tow of the two strikers (3-4-1-2/4-3-1-2). The Turk is young, but he is very talented and everyone at Continassa is sure that he will have a great career. Maybe the temptation will evolve into a choice: Yildiz could become the most fascinating “cheerful” in the derby. See also Gallardo's comparison between the Professional League Cup and the Premier League

the 4 defense — In recent days Allegri has also experimented with a four-man defence: 4-3-1-2/4-4-2 with Weah at right back and Cambiaso (or Danilo) on the opposite flank. The transition from three to four is a concrete hypothesis in the long term. Less likely – but not impossible – already in tomorrow’s derby against Ivan Juric’s Torino. The 3-5-2 seems the safest outfit for the Lady, but Allegri is used to changing the game system during the season and who knows whether the emergency of the last few hours will push the coach to move forward.