The team led by Montemurro surrenders 3-1. Staskova scores with the head for the bianconere

A good Lyon rules Juventus 3-1, Joe Montemurro’s European dream for girls ends in the quarter-finals but after a double confrontation that nevertheless witnessed an important growth in the Juventus project. The good intentions of the Juventus women were not enough, in the end the technical value of the best in the world came out. But the eight clear chances built in the one hundred and eighty minutes at this point in the competition, given the elimination for a final tally of four goals to three, are more than a trace of the acquired value.

Double Lyon – Bonansea takes back his place as a starter compared to the first leg, even Lenzini starts from the beginning. And together with his comrades from the back ward he must immediately raise the level of attention due to the pressure of the French. Hurtig runs deep after five minutes, Renard checks. The Swedish striker tries again in the middle of the first half, a blocked conclusion but which enhances the potential danger of Juve. Lyon, however, passes twice after the half hour, and overturns the partial of the first leg by 2-1 in the space of two minutes: first with Hegerberg in the 33rd minute and then with Mallard in the 35th, actions maneuvered by the outsiders and Juventus defense not just blameless. See also Sampdoria two on the pitch against Torino: "But we want victory"

Ko Bianconero – The French still command possession at the beginning of the second half, Juve holds up but with little order when they can restart. Peyraud-Magnin keeps a good watch on a Bacha attempt straight from the flag on a corner kick, then turns off a low shot from Macario. Montemurro plays the Bonfantini card in place of Hurtig, later also Caruso and Lundorf in place of Bonansea and Lenzini. A turnaround in the match can be glimpsed but just in the moment of growth of the bianconere comes the third goal of Lyon: minute 73, triangulation on the right between Horan and Cascarino, the latter puts in the middle for Macario who gets rid of the marking of Gama and closes at the net. To rekindle the hopes of Juve six minutes from the end is the new entry Staskova, who hits the head on a corner kick from Cernoia. The final enthusiasm, however, is not enough to reach the second goal, which would give the satisfaction of extra time. Lyon passes, the bianconere return home with new awareness. See also Champions League quarters and more: 2021 for the Women and the records for the new year

March 31 – 11.10pm

