THE TABLE
Goalscorers: 6′ Girelli (J), 31′ Lenzini (J), 45′ Caruso (J), 58′ Girelli (J), 91′ Cantore (J), 93′ Palis (J)
Juventus Women: Peyraud-Magnin; Nilden, Lenzini, Cascarino (64′, Boattin); Caruso (64′ Garbino), Palis, Grosso (72′ Gunnarsdóttir); Cantore, Girelli (72′ Nystrom), Beerensteyn (64′ Thomas). All. Montemurro
Available: Aprile, Toniolo, Gama, Cafferata, Bellucci, Bonansea.
Okzhetpes: Portnova, Kutzay, Koziyeva, Vlassova, Galstyan; El Bastali, Agbotsu, Orynbassarova, Akpo, Pizlova, Balogun.
Ammonite: El Bastali (O)
FOLLOW THE LIVE WITH ILBIANCONERO
TRIPLE WHISTLE
93′ – JUVE GOAL with Palis scoring his first goal with the Juventus Women’s shirt, super goal from long range
91′ – JUVE GOAL with Cantore who heads from Boattin’s cross and scores
71′ – CAMBI JUVE Grosso and Girelli leave for Gunnarsdottir and Nystrom
64′ – CAMBI JUVE, Cascarino, Beerensteyn and Caruso leave and Immaginant, Thomas and Garbino enter
58′- POKER JUVE with a brace from Cristiana Girelli on a suggestion from Boattin
54′ – Ammonite El Bastali (O)
46′ – it starts again
INTERVAL
45′- JUVE GOAL with Caruso who collects a header from Girelli and supports on goal
45′- Attempt by Okzhetpes to conclude the number 11 that comes out on the back
44′ – Grosso enters the area and serves Nilden in the middle who tries the shot in a split but ends just wide
38′- Another attempt by Cantore rejected by the goalkeeper
31′ – JUVE DOUBLED with Lenzini
30′ – Caruso crosses in the middle for Cantore, kicks on the fly, ball for a corner kick
21′ – Cascarino’s deep ball for Girelli who serves Beerensteyn but only in front of the goal he kicks high
19′- Caruso with a veil allows Beerensteyn to kick on goal, central ball
6′ GOAL JUVE, Boattin’s cross from the right who finds Girelli’s head and unlocks the match
4′- Attempt by Boattin, shot just wide
KICK OFF
#Juve #WomenOkzhetpes #Palis #closes #score #super #goal #black #white #final
Leave a Reply