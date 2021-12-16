Montemurro’s bianconere enter the top eight in Europe, finishing second in the group of the first phase with a bang: Girelli’s double from the spot in poker against the Swiss

Juventus Women make history. Not for the success itself, an easy 4-0 over Servette at the bottom of the group. But for what this victory formalizes: for the first time the bianconere reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League. Already certain of the qualification with their success, Juventus closed the group in second place after the backhand of Chelsea, who arrived in first place on the last day at +3 over the bianconere and Wolfsburg but defeated 4-0 at the home of the Germans: arrived all three tied on points, the detached classification determined the order Wolfsburg-Juve-Chelsea. Bianconere among the top eight in Europe.

Montemurro drops poker – To give the success to Joe Montemurro’s team were a goal in the 12 ‘by Hurtig on the fly on a great cross by Bonansea, the doubling on a penalty by Girelli in the 20’ after a foul suffered in the area by Boattin and finally in the 20 ‘of the resumed the personal doubling of Cristiana Girelli again, again from the spot due to a foul suffered by Hurtig. Finally, she joined the Bonfantini party by writing her name on the scoreboard at 90 ‘with her first goal in the Champions League.

And now the first eight – On Monday at 1 pm in Nyon the draw for the pairings for the quarter-finals, with first legs on 22-23 March and return on 30-31 March. With the exception of Wolfsburg which was in the same group as Juve, the bianconere will find one of the other three seeded winners of their respective groups: PSG, Barcelona and Lyon. The final of the Women’s Champions League will be played at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

December 16, 2021 (change December 16, 2021 | 23:19)

