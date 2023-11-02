Juventus withdraws the Calciopoli appeal: renounces the request for 433 million. 2006 Scudetto to Inter

Juventus has officially withdrawn the appeal to the Council of State against the decision of the Lazio TAR of 18 July 2016, closing the various ongoing proceedings relating to Calciopoli. The Juventus club had appealed to the Council of State against the decision of the Lazio TAR not to grant it a compensation of over 443 million euros. The 2006 championship therefore it officially remains on the bulletin boardInter.

Calciopoli, Juventus: «Appeal withdrawn: compensation for litigation costs requested». The statement

“On 7 November 2011, Juventus lodged an appeal before the Lazi Regional Administrative Courtor requesting the condemnation of the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) to compensation for the damage suffered due to the illegitimate exercise of the administrative activity, and the failure to exercise the mandatory one, in relation to the administrative measures adopted by the FIGC relating to theawarding of the title “Champion of Italy” to FC Internazionale Milano SpA for the 2005/2006 football championship (among the measures, the decision of 18.07.2011 of the Federal Council of the FIGC was contested regarding the rejection of the complaint presented by Juventus for revocation in self-defence of the provision adopted by the Extraordinary Commissioner of the FIGC with which the title “Champion of ‘Italia” 2005/2006 at FC Internazionale Milano SpA).

See also MotoGP | Martín: "I'm happy, I feel I'll be in Pramac in 2024" Read alsoJuventus, sporting trials cost 115 million. Vlahovic, transfer issue

In particular, Juventus requested, by way of specific compensation for damages, the “non-assignment now and then” of the title of Italian Champion for the 2005-2006 football championshipwith consequent remodeling of the championship ranking, and by way of compensation for damages equivalent to the payment of €443,725,200.00, plus legal interest from application to settlement. The Lazio Regional Administrative Court, on 18 July 2016, rejected Juventus’ appeal, declaring it partly inadmissible and partly unfounded. An appeal was lodged against this decision with the Council of State.

The hearing before the Council of State, set for February 28, 2023, was subsequently postponed to March 28, 2023 and then to October 24, 2023. On 13 October 2023, Juventus notified the established parties of the deed of renunciation of the appeal pursuant to art. 84 cod. proc. admin., requesting compensation for litigation costs. At the hearing on 24 October 2023, the FIGC and FC Internazionale Milano SpA did not oppose the waiver, leaving it to the Board for the decision regarding the costs of the dispute.”

See also WRC | Spain, PS12-14: Ogier on the run, Sordo makes himself heard Read alsoFrancesco Totti, message to Ilary Blasi and the confession about Spalletti

Subscribe to the newsletter

