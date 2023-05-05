Atalanta before Sevilla is the European appetizer that Juventus cannot afford the luxury of leaving on the table, not even in the slightest part. Because the three points up for grabs in Bergamo represent an all too delicious dish for a team that – in direct confrontation – must keep the fifth in the class at a distance, in order to guarantee the right to access the next Champions League. There are five lengths of difference between the black and whites and the black and blues: with less than four rounds to go before the end of the championship, it becomes essential at least not to reduce the lead. Other than turnover, just a few days before the first semi-final of the Europa League: another story to start writing from Monday.

The choices

Out Paredes, disqualified. It’s the first game in a long series without De Sciglio, who will soon undergo surgery to repair the cruciate injury in his right knee and won’t be back on the pitch before the end of the year (he will be the first signing of 2024). As in the first leg, Allegri could rely on the Brazilian defence, with Danilo, Bremer and Alex Sandro protecting Szczesny. Cuadrado will have to work overtime on the right wing, on the opposite side to Kostic’s. In between, Rabiot should take his place again next to Locatelli and probably Fagioli, who at the moment would seem to have an advantage over Miretti. Against Atalanta you could opt for Milik and one between Chiesa and Di Maria, but watch out for the Kean hypothesis. Vlahovic should still do a segment of the race.