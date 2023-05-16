Church ready from the bench. With Cuadrado on the right, Kostic option on the left. Beans favorite over Miretti in between
In preparing the return match against Sevilla, to detach the pass of the Europa League final, Max Allegri must take into consideration the possibility of going beyond the ninety minutes of regulation. The draw snatched at the last second in the match played at the Allianz Stadium keeps everything in balance, but on Spanish soil it will be necessary to be more effective especially in the approach to the match. There’s still some time to reflect on the choices, but not much will change compared to last Thursday.
The choices
—
Szczesny will be back in goal. In defense, Danilo diverted to the left could be the right compromise to insert Gatti next to Bremer from the first minute, with Cuadrado on the right side. In the middle of the field Locatelli and Rabiot towards confidence, on the left it should be Kostic’s turn, while in the run-off between Fagioli and Miretti the former could have a few more chances. Possible bench for church. The certainty forward is Di Maria, probable relay between Milik and Vlahovic with almost equal initial prices. Watch out for surprises.
May 15th – 11.44pm
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#Juve #Sevilla #certainty #front #Maria #MilikVlahovic #ballot
Leave a Reply