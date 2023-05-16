In preparing the return match against Sevilla, to detach the pass of the Europa League final, Max Allegri must take into consideration the possibility of going beyond the ninety minutes of regulation. The draw snatched at the last second in the match played at the Allianz Stadium keeps everything in balance, but on Spanish soil it will be necessary to be more effective especially in the approach to the match. There’s still some time to reflect on the choices, but not much will change compared to last Thursday.