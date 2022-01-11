The 9 of Sassuolo linked to an excellent sale, the Iranian and the French are the low cost alternatives. For Paulo, a downward offer (7 million) at the end of February

The main road is full of holes, of hitches, and evidently Federico Chiesa’s serious injury makes Juve’s winter transfer market trip even more complicated. The urgencies concern more and more the attack front. So Allegri and Cherubini have to roll up their sleeves to find the best solutions in a particularly delicate phase for the Juventus club. Because the main shortcoming in the squad concerns the role of center forward, even if in the immediate future all the attention is for the replacement of the long-in-patient Chiesa.

In January, no resources without sales

In these hot hours all the first thoughts went to Domenico Berardi of Sassuolo, the alter ego of the Juventus talent also in the national team. But it is impossible to think of such an expensive lens. The leaders of Continassa reiterated that there are now no resources for further investments in the immediate future. At most there can be an entry if a profitable sale is achieved. This is the reason why the main slope, the one that leads to Gianluca Scamacca, is fatally linked only to an excellent sale. Maybe that of Dejan Kulusevski. The Swede in recent weeks has shown interest in the courtship of Arsenal, but the Gunners have never proposed offers for a permanent purchase of the former Atalantino costing 36 million euros. Neither Tottenham’s interest from Paratici and Conte has so far brought interesting proposals. On the sales front, the polls for Arthur should also be noted. For the Brazilian, too, he seems to want to play under Arsenal, more than the Sevilla which has been talked about in recent days. The polls, however, do not forecast significant collections. Scamacca on pole and the alternatives

This is why the Scamacca practice with Sassuolo remains pending for now, pending desired turns. As an alternative to the number 9 of the Emilian club, the Juventus managers are always on the hunt for a low-cost loan. To begin with, yesterday Cherubini asked for information on the Iranian Azmoun, who is about to expire his contract with Zenit St. Petersburg. Then there is the Frenchman Martial: Sevilla likes him, but has not reached an agreement with Manchester United. In the same way, we talk about Liverpool’s Origi, recovering from an injury suffered in mid-December. Nothing concrete at the moment: after the Super Cup there will be an ad hoc summit. Also to understand if Ramsey will be convinced to go on loan to the Crystal Palace. In these hours, the name of the Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes of Lyon has also filtered from France. But his candidacy is only linked to an important release.

The Dybala plug – And just so as not to miss anything right in the pre-match of the Olimpico the CEO. Mauro Arrivabene has put on the table all the cards of Paulo Dybala’s renewal. A cold shower for those who hoped that Joya’s signature would only be postponed for formal reasons. Instead, the manager of the Agnelli family warned about Laguna Larga’s talent: “Paulo’s renewal? Between now and February there will be many matches. In the meantime, we will all make our own assessments. The renewal must be deserved “. A crude dialectic that has swept away the recent feel-good phrases of the same player: “The club has other things to think about. We will talk about it later, there are no problems ”. Arrivabene is actually right. The postponement is the result of the club’s decision to file the figures hypothesized in the previous months. Other than five years of 8 million net plus bonuses to get to 9. None of this. For Juventus property Paulo has to settle for the current 7.3 million net. If not less. So far Joya has sent understanding signals and everyone notes how fond he is of the Juve world by now. But it is not enough to rest assured. Now everyone knows everything and is led to read the player’s performance as a function of the contractual issue. Of course, Dybala had Allegri’s confidence who indicated him as captain. It is likely that the feeling between the two will help to ease the tensions, but these are complicated times for Juve. Nothing can be taken for granted. One fact, however, is certain: the parties will meet again at the end of February, in about 50 days. And time flies quickly.

11 January – 07:19

