Juventus Turin has to lament the next corona case in its ranks: After Cristiano Ronaldo, Weston McKennie has now also tested positive for COVID-19. Meanwhile, there is better news from the green table: The game against Napoli was rated in favor of the Bianconeri.
The Portuguese Football Association announced on Wednesday that CR7 had tested positive for the corona virus during the international match trip. A day later, ex-Schalke McKennie also got caught. Juventus announced on Wednesday that the team had quarantined for the time being to await further tests. All actors who can show a negative test are then allowed to return to training.
For McKennie, meanwhile, the positive result means that, like CR7, he will at least miss the upcoming games against FC Crotone and in the Champions League against Dynamo Kiev. Participation in the CL cracker against Barça (October 28) is not yet guaranteed.
Almost at the same time as McKennie’s positive corona test became known, the disciplinary committee also determined that Juve’s game against SSC Napoli would be rated 3-0 for Turin. Originally the Partenopei should take place on October 4th. compete at Allianz Stadium – due to positive corona cases, however, the local health authorities forbade the SSC to travel to northern Italy
However, the league had no understanding of this and referred to the corona protocol, which says that a team can only cancel the game if fewer than 13 professionals are available or ten new corona cases occur within a week. Neither was the case at SSC Napoli. The consequence: Juve was declared the winner at the green table, and Napoli was also given a penalty point.
