THE RELEASE

—

“Today’s acceptance – reads the official note – of the appeal for revocation by the Federal Court of Appeal seems to us to constitute a clear unequal treatment to the detriment of Juventus and its managers compared to any other club or member. carefully read the reasons for presenting the appeal before the Sports Guarantee College, however we point out, as of now, that only Juventus and its managers are attributed the violation of a rule, which the sports justice itself had repeatedly recognized does not exist We believe that this is a clear injustice also towards millions of fans, which we trust will soon be remedied in the next level of judgement”.