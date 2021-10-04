A practicable track or rather the “real” nine for the Juventus coach? Let’s analyze the pros and cons of the two tactical solutions. With survey
False nine: a useful solution for Massimiliano Allegri, despite having two strikers like Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata at his disposal? We asked GB Olivero and Andrea Masala, signatures for the Gazzetta dello Sport.
PRACTICABLE TRACK
by GB Olivero
The main problem of Juve is not the form – comments Olivero – the true or false nine and not even the choice of the owners, but the composition of the squad. The team is “crooked”, abundant in some roles, lacking in others. Difficult to identify the ideal game system. And also for this reason Allegri’s first goal is to find defensive compactness and then increase offensive production. Compared to the past, Juve will necessarily have to modulate themselves on their opponents (obviously we are referring to the most difficult matches) and find a different path each time. The false nine, consequently, becomes a practicable track even with all the tips available. Dybala, for example, only starting from that position can he find space in a hypothetical 4-3-3. And the insistence with which Allegri is working on the transformation of the Church at the forefront suggests that we will often see this solution too. We have to get used to judging Juve by the way in which they will attack the spaces and arrive at the shot: the game system matters very little this time.
BETTER THE “TRUE” NINE
by Andrea Masala
Allegri has become a top-tier coach also for his corrections in running – underlines Masala -, as well as for the preparation of alternative solutions in training. Facing the apnea cycle between Serie A and Champions, one month after CR7’s farewell, with the simultaneous forfeits of Dybala and Morata, forced Max to retouch the attack. Chiesa or even more advanced Bernardeschi proved to be an effective stunt against Chelsea. Defensive phase applied with diligence, quick restarts: with a quick raider like a Church it can work. The formula must have been revived in the derby with Kean, more inclined to make the second striker, but with little response. Allegri then swerved with Cuadrado and got an acceleration, which then led to Locatelli’s decisive blow. But for the Juventus coach, against perched defenses, those who live within 16 meters would be more comfortable. The false nine can still prove to be an option in the absence of attackers, in an emergency. With the return of Dybala and Morata, Juve will have to occupy more of the area, preferably with a real “nine”.
October 4, 2021 (change October 4, 2021 | 15:46)
