PRACTICABLE TRACK

–

by GB Olivero

The main problem of Juve is not the form – comments Olivero – the true or false nine and not even the choice of the owners, but the composition of the squad. The team is “crooked”, abundant in some roles, lacking in others. Difficult to identify the ideal game system. And also for this reason Allegri’s first goal is to find defensive compactness and then increase offensive production. Compared to the past, Juve will necessarily have to modulate themselves on their opponents (obviously we are referring to the most difficult matches) and find a different path each time. The false nine, consequently, becomes a practicable track even with all the tips available. Dybala, for example, only starting from that position can he find space in a hypothetical 4-3-3. And the insistence with which Allegri is working on the transformation of the Church at the forefront suggests that we will often see this solution too. We have to get used to judging Juve by the way in which they will attack the spaces and arrive at the shot: the game system matters very little this time.