The market is strange and the moves of some clubs are curious, or at least in sharp contrast. We prey on the attackers. Inter, after having bought Thuram, are busy trying to keep Lukaku, this time at the cost of paying the price tag. Milan tried to insert themselves in the same goal – precisely Lukaku – because they absolutely need a center forward: Giroud absolutely cannot be enough. Here then are the names of Icardi or Scamacca. Roma have completed defense and midfield, but they absolutely need to place the right shot up front, to complete the mosaic. Lazio is scanning the national and international market to look for a deputy building, or rather a new building. Because the man of the four victories in the race for the title of top scorer is rightly not in question, but the time has also come to plan for the future. Taking someone particularly strong, not a bet, who will support Immobile in this tiring season which also includes the Champions League and then can aspire to take over his legacy.