LThe Juventus squad for next season (2023-24) will be the result of assessments and needs that will depend above all on the competitions they will have to face. Without the Champions League, the club would have less income and, consequently, fewer resources available: at that point it would have to do without some valuable pieces. The company could remain on a middle ground in the event of the Europa League or, worse, downsize the project in the event of exclusion from the cups. In short, we still have to wait to understand the type of market that the Bianconeri will be able to afford and who from the current squad could leave.