Eight tops of the Allegri squad desperate for trust. Some more outside than inside in the reasoning relating to the future, probably at the last appearance in the Champions League with the black and white shirt after many years of militancy. This is the case of Alex Sandro and Cuadrado, both expiring their contracts like Rabiot and Di Maria. Any renewals will not be discussed before January: only after the World Cup, in short, will the prospect for them and for other references of the squad such as Bonucci, Danilo and Paredes be clearer. In the meantime, however, in the last remaining matches, they will all have to try to convince the management to renew confidence in the future, going beyond the disappointment for the negative start of this year.