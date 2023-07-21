Leonardo Bonucci has a reduction in his salary for this last year of his contract with Juve. But it remains a move that also shows the strength with which Juventus wants to lighten an out-of-control labor cost (400 million last year). And it is on this line that we have entered the order of giving up players of the caliber of Vlahovic and Pogba, on whom it was decided to found a new cycle no more than a year or a year and a half ago. Because the crosshairs are on the players with the highest salaries.