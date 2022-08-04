Max Merry he indicated in a left winger the most pressing priority at the entrance, but the real deal at Juve, at the moment, is the one with Valencia for the sale of the Brazilian midfielder Arthur Melo. Gattuso would gladly welcome the former Barcelona director to Spain, who gave an opening to the destinationbut there are a couple of obstacles to the definitive yes that i Bats and the bianconeri are trying to overcome by negotiating in these hours.

NO WAIVER – Arthur’s engagement hovers over 5 million euros net (therefore gross there are 10, excluding the benefits of the Growth Decree), figures out of reach for the Valencia. Who asks for Juve’s help on wages, given that the Brazilian does not intend to give up a cent: the negotiation is based on the percentage covered by the Spaniards, from Turin they would like at least 40-50%. Not impossible, but it is a delicate maneuver, given that President Peter Lim’s coffers are certainly not full.

MAKE SPACE – It will take some time too why Valencia has no place, at present, for other non-EU players in the squad. This is why buyers are looking for Uruguayan Maxi Gomez in the parts of Mestalla. Once you have made room within the squad, it will be time to close the deal. And in turn Arthur would make room for Paredesthat his yes to Juve, he in toto, has already said it …