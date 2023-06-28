The Pole has a higher salary, but doesn’t want to move from Turin. In the event of the sale of the former Genoa player, the eligible substitutes would be Carnesecchi or, more likely, Audero

For a Juve without cups, two goalkeepers are too much grace. One between Szczesny and Perin is too many: it is a question of management that is intertwined with the ambitions of the players themselves. The Juventus calendar risks being reduced too much and, between the championship and the Italian Cup to be managed only in the second half of the season, to play on average one game a week, keeping one is enough. The set-up up to now has been that of a top club committed every three days: a need that – everyone at Continassa hopes – can become current again as early as next summer, after a year of transition.

EVALUATIONSHowever, the needs of the club must also intertwine with the different approaches of those directly involved. Szczesny, who should be cut for savings purposes (he earns 6 and a half million net and has a contract until 2025 like Perin, who receives one and a half) does not want to move from Turin, partly because under the Mole he has found ideal living conditions (at most he takes into account an experience in America before ending his career) and partly because he feels really important in the group: he is, without a doubt, but his deputy is no less. The Polish goalkeeper was keen to clarify that the relationship with Allegri is solid, even after the lackluster exchange of views, at a distance, after the last elimination from the Europa League. Tek – contrary to what the coach claimed – speaks Italian and also well: Max didn't like the goalkeeper's comment after the match in Seville, but the footballer drew on the historic link between the two.

OUTPUTIn fact, Szczesny has always been indicated among Allegri's main references in the locker room: an aspect that can make the difference, and not a little, in the final choice of who to keep between the Pole and Perin. The latter, who weighs much less on the club's accounts and has amply demonstrated that he can be a reliable starter, for now is reported with his head on Juventus, but perhaps even a pinch aware that – faced with the next assessments – he could find himself at pack again. He doesn't miss the transfer market, although – unlike Szczesny, whom Juve would be willing to give away for free, in order to offload his salary – for the former Genoa captain, the Lady could also make a request, albeit minimal, for the transfer. In recent days, the goalkeeper has been flattered by an interesting offer from Fenerbahçe, but at the moment he has other ideas. Also because the whirlwind of goalkeepers in Italy has yet to start.

HARD HYPOTHESISIf Juve found themselves saying goodbye to one of Szczesny and Perin – at this point the latter is more probable than the former – they would be forced to return to the market to sign another twelfth, at a low cost. The assessments made in recent months on Vicario (taken from Tottanham) went in the direction of an investment that the bianconeri cannot now afford. And also the reasoning on Carnesecchi, owned by Atalanta and looking for a context that enhances him, must be carried out with caution: the boy needs to play games, he would only be a choice for a subsequent scheduled promotion. The hypothesis that is spreading the most at the moment is that of Audero, who grew up in the Juventus nursery and for this reason is useful for lists such as CPT. The goalkeeper is leaving Sampdoria, he has a more than sustainable salary and would gladly go home, even for a supporting role. At Continassa they think about it: but they have to solve the rest first.