A bankruptcy season for the Juventus club: in addition to the formations of Allegri and Montemurro, Montero’s Primavera was also out of the Youth League. And the girls are also in trouble in the league
Juve is outside Europe which counts with all its teams. After the elimination at the end of the Champions League of the men’s and women’s teams, Allegri and Montemurro respectively, the same fate befell the Primavera di Montero in the play-offs to access the round of 16 of the Youth League.
