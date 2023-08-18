Berardi at Juve risks jumping for the umpteenth time. The indiscretion comes from Sassuolo: the black and green club would be ready to consolidate once again the position of its number ten, captain. Not that he hasn’t seriously considered selling him in the last few weeks – this time the player has also pushed hard to get on the Juve train – but he’s blocking offers that aren’t congruous to his own terms. There is one aspect that at this point is no longer in the background: the neroverde club would have liked to close the discussion before the start of the championship, while in the last few hours Continassa would have asked to be patient a little longer, at least until see you next week.

transfer blocked

For Sassuolo, Berardi is worth 30 million, but the risk of not finding an alternative of his value has prompted the club in the last few hours to make different reflections, and therefore keep him. Also because Juve hasn’t given any certainties about the success of the operation. The black and green club could at best have slightly lowered the economic demands, but without taking into consideration technical counterparts, as proposed by Juventus. In the last few days, the Juventus managers had proposed Soulé for a value of around 10 million (not a dry black and green) and the dialogue could have been extended to the maximum on Iling (but with a difficult understanding on the evaluation). In parallel, at least for now, other traces have been developed for transfers useful for forming that little treasure necessary to sink. So Juve took their time and – according to the latest reflections made by Sassuolo – time has not been a friend.